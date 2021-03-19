REGINA -- One week into WHL action and the Swift Current Broncos are still looking for their first win. The team had had a rigorous schedule – facing four teams in six days – and have yet to come up with a W.

“We haven’t had the success that we’ve wanted but for us, we feel like we’re getting better every game,” said Dean Brockman, the Broncos’ head coach and general manager.

Brockman, who is entering his third year with Swift Current, is leading one of the youngest teams in the WHL with 12 rookies.

“It can be good and bad because the youth bring a lot of energy and a lot of ambition where you just don’t have that experience,” Brockman said.

The head coach adds being in the hub with few distractions and a heavy 24-game schedule has its advantages.

“Really great for us to be honest, I see more development, you have more one-on-one time with your players,” Brockman said.

One of the Broncos rookies is 16-year-old Mathew Ward. The left-shot forward played one game with Swift Current in 2020.

“The first games were just really intense, getting your legs under you and obviously we haven’t had the start we wanted,” Ward said of their record.

Ward was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. He centered the top line in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

“Winning is definitely something I take seriously and you know when we’re not winning it’s tough,” Ward expressed.

However, the 2018 WHL Champions are aware they’re still feeling the growing pains of a rebuild.

“We’re using this as a deveopment tool to try and get to the point where we’re going to be successful all the time,” Brockman said.

“It’s a good year if it’ll be any year, why not this year? For the first step in the rebuild,” Ward added.

Each of the Broncos first four contests have been one goal games in the third period. Brockman said it’s cliché, but the team needs to learn how to play to win, rather than play not to lose.

The Broncos will play the Moose Jaw Warriors (3-1-0-0) Saturday at 4:00 p.m.