

CTV Regina





A Swift Current man is facing several charges after a child pornography investigation.

The investigation started back in August after police started investigating the sharing of child pornography through a peer-to-peer network.

On October 17, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a Swigt Current residence, where they seized several computers, hard drives, and a cell phone.

Tony Resendes, 53, has now been charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available, and accessing child pornography.

Resendes made his first court appearance on Wednesday, and the matter has been adjourned until December 19.