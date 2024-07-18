Swift Current RCMP is asking the public for help finding a missing 87-year-old woman, who was last in contact with her family on July 13.

Catherine Rawson was last reported to be at a business on North Service Road West in Swift Current, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

She had indicated to loved ones she was travelling from Montana to Saskatchewan. RCMP said she may be driving a bright yellow 2004 Toyota Corolla with Montana licence plate 139250N.

RCMP said she may be heading to the Saskatoon, Melville, or Neudorf areas.

Rawson is described as being about 119 pounds and five feet tall with brown eyes and short reddish-white hair. RCMP said she may appear confused or disoriented.

If anyone has information on Rawson’s whereabouts or the vehicle she’s believed to be driving, contact Swift Current RCMP or crime stoppers.