CTV Regina





The RCMP has arrested a Swift Current teen on probation for pipe bomb possession after finding more explosives in his home.

Police say officers were carrying out a conditions check for a 17-year-old boy who was on probation for having a pipe bomb. When they arrived at the boy’s home, they found an explosive device, weapons and crystal meth. The boy wasn’t home at the time.

The device was destroyed by the “F” Division Explosive Disposal Unit, police say. The teen was arrested after a short foot chase when he returned home around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The teen is charged with three counts of failing to comply with a sentence, one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of making explosives and one count of possession of crystal meth.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.