Swift Current thunderstorm brings hail and flash flooding
A thunderstorm rolled through Swift Current on Saturday night, bringing along hail and flash flooding.
Environment Canada had issued a heat warning on Saturday, and warned those in the area of a severe thunderstorm headed to the city.
Some took to social media to document the storm and its effects.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
Greek authorities evacuate some 19,000 people as wildfire blazes on the island of Rhodes
Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continued burning for a sixth day on three fronts, Greek authorities said on Sunday.
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
Saskatoon
'We've got to get healthy': Riders fall to Lions in defensive battle
The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.
B.C. police receive tips on Amber Alert, reports of sightings in Sask. and Alta.
Police have received reports of sightings from Saskatchewan and Alberta, and investigators are working with local agencies to pursue any reported leads.
Prince Albert police investigate homicide in city encampment
Police in Prince Albert are investigating a suspected homicide in a city encampment.
Winnipeg
WFPS crews respond to 3 fires, hazardous materials leak
It was another busy weekend for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS). with crews responding to six blazes and a hazmat situation in less than 36 hours.
'Animals are not willing participants': Animal rights activists protest Manitoba Stampede
Animal rights activists are protesting outside the Manitoba Stampede in Morris after recent animal deaths at similar events this summer.
Craft beer fans gather at the ballpark for 2nd annual Brewfest
The Winnipeg Goldeyes were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop hundreds of Winnipeggers from enjoying a cold beer on a hot afternoon at the ballpark.
Calgary
Calgary youth go to the hoop as Surge clinch playoff spot against Rattlers
Calgary youth got a chance to demonstrate their basketball chops Friday in a three-on-three tournament, while a day later, Calgary's newest professional sports franchise clinched a playoff spot.
Alberta cyclists set off on 200-kilometre ride to raise funds for cancer foundation
More than 1,200 cyclists set off from Strathmore Saturday for the 15th Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer Ride.
Brian Harman unstoppable in drama-free British Open win at Hoylake
Brian Harman turned back every challenge in the British Open, from big names to bad weather, and took his place among major champions Sunday with a victory that was never seriously in doubt at Royal Liverpool.
Edmonton
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odessa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded
Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa on Sunday, keeping up a barrage of attacks that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine in the past week. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the early morning attack, officials said.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Take cover': Severe thunderstorm warning, nickel-sized hail coming to Toronto
A severe thunderstorm warning capable of producing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain has been issued for Toronto.
Final outstanding suspect in fatal Moss Park group stabbing arrested
The final outstanding suspect involved in a fatal group stabbing in downtown Toronto has been arrested.
Ottawa
As Ottawa's LRT remains offline, OC Transpo boss is quiet about progress to restore service
OC Transpo had little new to report Sunday as R1 replacement bus service resumed along the route of the still shut down LRT.
Here's what you can buy for over $1 million in 11 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at million dollar homes for sale in 11 neighbourhoods across Ottawa this summer.
Minor injuries to two cyclists after collision with vehicle near Dow's Lake
Ottawa paramedics say two cyclists suffered minor injuries after being hit by a driver near Dow's Lake Sunday morning.
Vancouver
Man flees from police in U.S., crashes after speeding across border: Washington state trooper
The driver involved in a fiery crash in Surrey Saturday night fled authorities in the U.S. and sped through the Peace Arch border crossing without stopping, according to a Washington state trooper.
Wildfire near Kamloops triggers evacuation orders, alerts
An out-of-control wildfire near Kamloops has triggered evacuation orders and alerts impacting hundreds of properties.
Team Australia kicks off 31st annual Celebration of Light
On a warm and clear summer night, Team Australia lit up the sky in front of an audience that lined the beaches of Vancouver Saturday night.
Montreal
RAMQ must serve certain users in English, French language ministry confirms
Quebec's French Language Ministry says the provincial health insurance board is required to serve certain users in English. Jean-François Roberge's office promised to follow up with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) after a worker allegedly hung up on a woman because she didn't speak French.
Two brawls lead to three stabbings overnight in Montreal
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a brawl that began inside a downtown Montreal McDonald's.
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
Vancouver Island
B.C. professor pushing plan to protect marbled murrelet habitat in old growth
Royann Petrell of Courtenay on Vancouver Island has been an avid bird watcher since childhood, but in retirement she has taken up the cause of protecting the marbled murrelet's habitat.
'Could have been a tragic event': Local residents help boaters who crashed into rocks: RCMP
Three people were injured when a commercial fishing boat crashed into the rocks on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Port McNeill RCMP say.
Police watchdog called in after man arrested in Parksville seriously injured
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man in Parksville sustained unspecified, but serious, injuries.
Atlantic
WATCH LIVE
Collision kills two New Brunswick men: RCMP
Two men from New Brunswick have died after a two-vehicle collision in Little Southwest on Saturday.
New Brunswick woman, 37, dies after collision with one-tonne truck: police
A 37-year-old Carters Point, N.B., woman has died after a collision between a car and a one-tonne truck in Welsford.
Northern Ontario
No new fires reported in the northeast, northwest prepares for more potential starts
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and most of the area is no longer consider at severe risk for forest fires, officials say.
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
Northern Ont. vegetable farmers win innovational contest
Grey Wolf Gardens in Cochrane, Ont. is the recipient of a $10,000 prize after winning the 'Northern Food Security' challenge for its innovative temperature mitigation technology idea.
Kitchener
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash
A 35-year-old man from Kitchener was transported to hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle following a collision in North Dumfries.
All lanes reopen on Highway 403 near Brantford following collision
All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.
Police appeal for information surrounding hit-and-run involving a cyclist
Waterloo regional police have released a photo in connection to a hit-and-run in Cambridge involving a cyclist and a sedan earlier this month