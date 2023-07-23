Swift Current thunderstorm brings hail and flash flooding

A thunderstorm rolled through Swift Current on Saturday night, bringing along hail and flash flooding.

Environment Canada had issued a heat warning on Saturday, and warned those in the area of a severe thunderstorm headed to the city.

Some took to social media to document the storm and its effects.

My cousin Troy just sent me this video of the crazy storm that hit Swift Current. Yikes! #skweather @EWilliams_CBC @torygillis pic.twitter.com/Y01SPgPwLi — Eric Anderson (@ericandersonyxe) July 23, 2023 Big time rain and hail in Speedy Creek (Swift Current). Hearing of lots of flooding and damage. One report I heard was 2 1/2 inches pic.twitter.com/t0NCJbw4Gw — Darrel Tangen (@tingtang888) July 23, 2023

Swift current after it passed pic.twitter.com/6fhEtB3uEJ — Chris stroud (@StroudStang) July 23, 2023