Swift Current woman killed in collision with semi

A 23-year-old woman from Swift Current is dead after the vehicle she was driving collided with a semi Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police said they were called to the scene on Highway 4 about one kilometre south of Swift Current around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries to police, RCMP said.

RCMP said the woman’s family has been notified. Her name was not released.

Highway 4 was closed during an initial investigation but has since re-opened, police said.