A plane headed for Alberta had to make an emergency stop in Regina on Wednesday evening.

James Bogusz, CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said the flight was travelling from London, Ont. to Edmonton when it was forced to land in Regina. Bogusz said the aircraft, a Boeing 737 operated by Swoop, made the emergency call to the Regina airport around 11:20 p.m. over concerns of smoke in the aircraft.

Emergency crews responded and all passengers and crew were able to disembark the aircraft safely shortly before midnight.

A passenger told CTV News he was still in Regina as of Thursday morning.

Bogusz added it is up to Swoop to accommodate the diverted passengers.

This is a developing news story. More details will be added as they become available.