'Take away a greater understanding': Events held in Regina for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

The colour orange was a common colour donned on Saturday, as hundreds braved the rainy conditions to take part in the third National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

At the mâmawêyatitân Centre, a walk was held, followed by a BBQ. Various speakers talked about the Indian Residential School System, and its negative intergenerational impacts on Indigenous communities.

“The purpose of days like today are for people to take away a greater understanding. To develop an overall empathy, because without empathy you can’t get understanding,” said Aaron Tootoosis, from Treaty Education Alliance.

A part of Osler Street was closed down for part of the day for a similar event, which included a BBQ and bingo.

“There’s so many generations out here, right now at the same time and they’re all coming together … Every child matters,” said Tamara Huget, of the Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre.

In Moose Jaw, the second annual Every Child Matters Powwow took place at the Western Development Museum.

The Wakamow Aboriginal Community Association said the purpose of the powwow is to honour the children, and to focus on healing.

“Ten, 15 years ago to today, the difference that you see, the support that you feel from people who aren’t Indigenous, it’s a warm feeling and it feels safe,” Tootoosis said.