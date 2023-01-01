'Take precautions': Swift Current RCMP warns public of fentanyl risks after 2 fatal overdoses in 3 days

Following two overdoses in three days, RCMP are warning the public about illicit drugs containing fentanyl in the Swift Current area.

A 30-year-old man died from an overdose on Dec. 29, followed by an overdose that killed a 27-year-old man. Swift Current RCMP responded to both incidents.

The two victims did not consume the same substances, RCMP explained.

One of the substances was described as a green powder while the other consisted of clear or white crystals. Both substances did not look like fentanyl and may not have been sold as fentanyl.

However, field tests of both substances detected the presence of fentanyl, police said.

Swift Current RCMP advises those who use illicit drugs in the area to take special precautions when using.

These include:

• Never use alone.

• Let someone you trust know of your plans to use.

• Always carry a Naloxone kit. They are available free of charge at many locations in the province.

• Call 911 if you suspect an overdose is occurring.

If anyone has information regarding the recent overdoses or the substances involved, Swift Current RCMP encourages the public to call 306-778-4870 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).