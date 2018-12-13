

CTV Regina





A resident at a Regina nursing home said some of the joy of Christmas was lost for residents who had to take down their artificial trees.

Cathy Girard told CTV News people living at Pioneer Village Hostel had put up trees, but the Saskatchewan Health Authority told them to take the trees down.

The SHA says officials were concerned the trees could pose a fire hazard. Girard, however, says the residents have been using the trees for years.

“Now they’ve taken our Christmas trees away from us and I think that’s a sad excuse,” Girard said. “They’re not real trees.”

“It’s like they’re taking away our Christmas.”

The SHA says it has purchased replacement trees, which arrived on Thursday. They plan to put the new decorations up right away.