Talks to move Camp Marjorie indoors ongoing: Regina mayor

REGINA -

Discussions to move Regina's Camp Marjorie indoors are ongoing with winter around the corner, according to Mayor Sandra Masters.

Masters said following Wednesday's council meeting that "almost everything" is being looked at in terms of buildings that could suit the camp's needs.

"We don't want to close the camp down without having somewhere to put folks and we know it's getting colder," Masters said. "There's a deep sense of urgency from everyone around the table to come up with a facility that we can negotiate in terms of moving indoors to coordinating the necessary services around them."

According to Masters, some requirements for a building include ability to offer showers, washrooms, food service and more.

The Wheat City Kinsmen Arena was noted by Masters as an example of a city-owned facility being considered as a possibility, although its dirt floor and the open pipes below used to create its ice surface would be factors to address.

"If we set tents up or allow people to walk on it we could end up damaging pipes and we'd be into it for millions of dollars and potentially just decommission the building entirely, that has to be considered," Masters said. "Are there mitigating solutions to that? Maybe. Even mitigating solutions are being looked at."

Other buildings in the private, provincial and organizational sectors are also being looked at, according to the mayor.