An investigation by the Regina Police Service into a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning has resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old Regina man.

During the course of the investigation, police say they had to deploy two spike belts and had to use a Conducted Energy Weapon, or taser.

Police say a 2008 Hyundia Tuscon was stolen sometime in the night between Jan. 18 and 19, from a residence in the 900 block of Atkinson Street.

On Wednesday morning, a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle was spotted in the area of Sixth Avenue and Elphinstone Street.

A spike belt was used to deflate the front tires, but police say the driver did not stop and a brief pursuit was called off when the vehicle entered downtown.

A second spike belt was deployed that brought the vehicle to a stop in the area of Eighth Avenue and McIntyre Street.

Police say the man driving appeared to then prevent a woman passenger from leaving the vehicle numerous times.

Pepper spray was used by police as the occupants got out of the vehicle, but the man placed the woman in front of him with his arm across her neck, according to police.

The taser was used against the man, who was taken into custody and charged.

Nathaniel Vincent Runns is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight while pursued by a peace officer, forcible confinement and possession of cocaine.

Runn made his first court appearance in provincial court on Wednesday morning.