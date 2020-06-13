REGINA -- The Regina Police Service says a conducted electrical weapon (CEW) was used in an arrest Friday night after a man attempted to flee from a traffic stop and resisted arrest upon learning he was being taken into custody.

According to police, the traffic stop happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of 7 Ave. North.

Through investigation, police found the man driving the car was subject to arrest for criminal code offenses. Once learning of the impending arrest, the man tried to flee and resisted apprehension, police say.

“The police perceived the immediate need for control, due to a high risk of death or serious bodily harm, prompting the deployment of the CEW,” a release from RPS reads.

The man then complied and was safely taken into custody.

He was assessed by Emergency Medical Services then taken to cells.

Police say the criminal investigation is ongoing.

The use of the CEW has been documented according to RPS policy and will be reviewed by a Use of Force Committee within the police service. It has also been reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.