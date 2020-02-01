REGINA -- Police attempted to use a taser to subdue a man during a domestic disturbance on Friday night.

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Retallack St. and found an aggressive and violent man. Police say the officers feared the possibility of death of bodily harm, and a taser was used unsuccessfully.

A 53-year-old man was taken into custody as a result.

No one was injured, since the taser did not deploy successfully.

Police are investigating the situation.