

CTV Regina





A CEW, or Taser, was used during an arrest on the 2300 Block of Ottawa Street early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a 26-year-old woman threatening self-harm with a knife around 1:30 a.m. The police negotiated with the woman, but she would not drop the knife. The officer felt that there was a high risk of death or serious bodily harm for the woman, which made him use the Taser.

The woman dropped the knife and was safely taken into custody. She was assessed by EMS on scene for minor injuries, and then taken to hospital.

Regina Police Service notifies the public anytime a CEW is used in an arrest. The incident will be reviewed by a Use of Force Committee, along with being reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.