REGINA -- A taser was used in the arrest of a man who has a gun in his possession on Friday evening, according to the Regina Police Service.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Grey St. in regards to a domestic dispute around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found a man “brandishing” a handgun.

Police say the suspect was asked to drop his gun, and when he refused, the officers successfully deployed the taser.

The man was safely taken into custody without any further incident. EMS assessed him and he was taken to a detention facility.

Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.