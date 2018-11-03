

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Saturday morning that quarterback Drew Tate has been signed to the team.

The 34-year-old from Baytown, Texas retired this past June after nine CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks.

Tate has thrown 410 completions for 5,008 yards and 35 touchdowns, and rushed for 24 touchdowns in his 48 career games. He was also part of the Stampeders team that won the 102nd Grey Cup in 2014.

This announcement comes on the heels of last weekend’s game against the B.C. Lions, when Zach Collaros left the field early after taking a hit to the head from Odell Willis.

The Roughriders have a bye in the season’s final weekend, finishing at 12-6, awaiting their fate.

If the Stampeders win or tie, the Riders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West semi-final next weekend. If the Lions win, the Riders secure a division title and a bye into the Western final.