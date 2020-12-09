REGINA -- A lengthy executive committee meeting on Wednesday covered a variety of topics, including property tax exemptions for child care centres and non-profit organizations and a $700,000 grant for REAL.

The final decisions still have to be approved by city council.

CHILD CARE CENTRES

The executive committee passed administration’s recommendation for a 40 per cent property tax exemption for child care centres in the city for two years.

This exemption already exists and was given to 23 licensed daycare centres in 2020.

This recommendation is to extend it for another two years.

It’s not known at this time exactly how many child care centres would benefit if the exemption is extended, but the city’s report said it’s expected to remain around 23.

It’s estimated that this exemption costs the city approximately $63,000 per year.

Multiple delegations from different child care centres addressed the executive committee explaining just how important this tax exemption is, especially during the pandemic.

NON-PROFIT TAX EXEMPTIONS

The executive committee also looked at tax exemptions for non-profit organizations in the city for one year.

This exemption is also pre-existing and if approved by city council, would be an extension of the current program.

In total, 26 organizations applied for the 2021 property tax exemption, including the Regina and District Food Bank, The RCMP Heritage Centre and the Regina Humane Society.

In its report, City Administration recommended that only 25 are approved. It said the Girl Guides do not meet the necessary criteria. However, executive committee voted in favour of including Girl Guides in the list to put before city council. Several councillors said it’s an important organization in the city.

The tax exemption for the non-profits would cost the city around $1.17 million. The budget allotted for the program is $1.2 million.

REAL GRANT

The executive committee voted in favour of a $700,000 grant for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) as well as increasing its debt limit.

Members of the REAL board spoke to the committee during the meeting, explaining the severe financial hit it has taken during the pandemic because it cannot host major events.

Many councillors mentioned how important the work REAL does is for the city, adding the organization has done everything possible to stay afloat during the pandemic with the resources it has.

The committee also voted in favour of a lease agreement between REAL and McDonald’s for the property located at 1700 Elphinestone St. The lease would bring REAL about $60,000 per year, which would help its financial situation.

City Council is expected to vote on these topics at an upcoming meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16.