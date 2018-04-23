The family of a taxi driver who was attacked in Regina is looking for better coverage for drivers through SGI, and more safety devices in the vehicles.

Muhammad Umar remains in hospital, recovering from stab wounds he received more than a week ago while on the job. Umar was stabbed and his cab stolen, during a violent carjacking earlier this month.

His brother, Wajid Ali, visited the legislature on Monday, looking to steer the conversation to driver safety and workers compensation.

“We want some kind of coverage through workers compensation board or SGI. Secondly, we want some safety shield in our cabs because this is the second incident that happened in a couple years,” Ali said.

Ali says Umar is doing much better, and is now out of the intensive care unit. He is expected to return home on Monday or Tuesday. Ali says Umar will be okay, and is still recovering.

Ali and Umar had never experienced anything this violent before in their time driving cabs in Regina.

The incident has Ali and other drivers, lobbying for better workers compensation.

“He was just a driver, he doesn't lease the plate, he doesn't own the plate, he just works for Regina Cabs,” said Muhammad Ameer with United Steelworkers Local 5917.

Currently there is a combination of coverage for taxi drivers in the province, but not all workers qualify for worker's compensation. Umar did not have coverage, something his brother says he deserves.

Cab drivers are also lobbying for safety shields for drivers.

“If I was a taxi driver, I think it's something I would want to consider, or certainly feel safer having. Right now, we have regarded that as being up to the taxi companies”, said Minister of Justice Don Morgan.

Morgan says given recent incidents involving attacks on taxi drivers, he may consider looking at ways to improve workers compensation for drivers, and safety shields.