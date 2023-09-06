Team Blue comes out on top in Regina Pats annual Blue and White game

The Regina Pats hosted their annual Blue and White game Tuesday night at the Brandt Centre to mark the end of training camp and it was a 6-4 victory for Team Blue.

Fifteen-year-old Cameron Kuzma made his impact on Team Blue with a hat trick on the night.

“It was pretty nice [to get the hat trick]. Obviously didn’t get too many in the first rookie games, but you know, I came out here and showed up. So it’s awesome,” Kuzma said.

“Playing in the game was awesome and you know it’s my first time obviously at camp so a little bit nervous but got that out of the way. The guys were so welcoming, the older guys are just awesome. I’ve been really lucky,” he added.

The St. Albert, Alta product is the team’s third-round draft pick from 2023.

The game also saw veteran Borya Valis back in the lineup, after he missed the end of last season, including playoffs, with a broken ankle.

“It’s for sure my happy place when I come to the rink and I clear my mind of everything. It’s awesome getting back on the ice with the boys and just the experience. I mean it’s just like living the dream,” Valis said.

The forward had two goals on the night.

“It was a good game. We came out strong and got up by a few and it helped us out,” he explained.

The Pats will look a lot different when it comes to veterans this year without key players such as Connor Bedard, Stanislav Svozil, and Alexander Suzdalev not returning.

“Losing those guys, I mean it’s tough, but we have a lot of younger guys that have been here awhile and are going to step up this year and it’s going to be awesome,” forward Tanner Howe said.

Howe had three assists on the night.

The Pats will host their first pre-season game on Friday against the Brandon Wheat Kings.