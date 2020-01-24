REGINA -- Michelle Englot has lost count of the number of Provincial Curling Championships she has been a part of.

“I tried to count, I was keeping track years ago, but then I stopped,” she said

The skip from Regina thinks she’s competed at 24 Provincial Curling Championships. Englot is now at her 25th in Melville, trying to earn a spot at her 11th Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Two years ago, Englot announced her retirement. Clearly, it didn’t last.

“I was ready to take a step back, but I did miss it,” she said

Englot was coaxed out of retirement by Sara England, a promising junior curler, also from Regina. England has never competed at Provincial Scotties, and Englot says the energy of a young third and front end is refreshing.

“Their excitement at going to a Provincial has sort of carried over to me, and I’m really looking forward to it,” Englot said.

England, along with second Shelby Brandt, have impressive resumes. England has represented Saskatchewan at three Junior Curling National Championships. Brandt was her teammate two years ago. Now, both are excited and nervous for their first Senior Provincial Championship.

“Playing in a provincial whether it’s womens or juniors, I find it’s still with that intensity,” England said during practice at the Highland Curling Club. “You’re still getting a green jacket, you’re still representing your province at the end of the day when you win. No matter what level, I still want to win.”

Team Englot has just competed locally this season. The rink qualified for the playoffs in every Saskatchewan Women’s Curling Tour (SWCT) event they entered, and earned a berth to the Saskatchewan Provincial Championship after being crowned the SWCT overall champions.

They didn’t win any events, but England says Englot is more dialed in than ever.

“Getting close to this event, she’s focusing in more. She’s throwing better and she’s wanting it more. That just motivates everybody else on the team.”

This year, every team vying for the Saskatchewan Tournament of Hearts berth will feel the motivation, as the national affair takes place at home, in Moose Jaw.