Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game

Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.

As of Saturday afternoon, Team Sask.’s medal count now sits at 15, with three golds, six silvers, and six bronzes.

On Friday, Jordan Carrol brought a gold medal in the men’s pommel horse, which was Saskatchewan’s first gold at the 2023 Winter Games, and the first ever gold in the event for a Saskatchewan gymnast.

Gymnast Rylee Miller also won a gold medal on the floor on Friday, making her the most decorated Saskatchewan female gymnast in Canada Games History. She also won a silver medal on the beam and bronze on the uneven bars.

Luca Veeman won a gold medal in the long track speed skating event on Friday.

The men’s hockey team took on Quebec in the semi-final on Friday, beating them 4-3 to advance to Saturday’s gold medal game.

They will be taking on Ontario Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST.

It has been 28 years since Saskatchewan won a hockey gold at the Canada Winter Games, according to a media release. It was 1995 when the team won their first and only gold medal in Winter Games history.

Saskatchewan’s ringette team will be playing for bronze at 1 p.m. CST, after losing 5-3 to Alberta at the semi-final on Friday.