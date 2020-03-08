REGINA -- Team Saskatchewan’s run at a Brier Championship came to an end on Sunday afternoon.

Regina’s Team Dunstone, which curls out of the Highland Curling Club, lost 7-6 to Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue in the semifinal of the championship.

Saskatchewan finished the Championship pool with an 8-3 record, good for second place. Dunstone met Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher in the 1/2 page playoffs with a spot in the final on the line, but fell 9-4.

Saskatchewan will take home a bronze medal; the first time the province has medaled at the Men’s Curling National Championship since 2015 in Calgary.