Team Laycock says the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier was one of the best experiences of their curling careers.

The rink from Saskatoon represented Team Saskatchewan and came up short in the championship pool.

"This ranks number one, bar none for sure. It was such a cool experience, and it was the best experience of my curling career for sure,” Team Saskatchewan Second Kirk Muyres said.

"Sometimes it seems like literally they don't care about your sheet, unless you're playing the home team, and it seemed like no matter what we did, every game, the crowd was into it and that was just a great environment to play in,” Team Saskatchewan Skip Steve Laycock said.

Three members have competed at a combined 13 Briers, but for Matt Dunnstone, this was his first taste of the national championship.

“I can't believe it's over actually, definitely a dream come true, oh man, by far the best event I've ever played in and just hope to be back and hopefully this is only onwards and upwards from here,” Team Saskatchewan Fourth Matt Dunstone said.

Saskatchewan curling fans will have to wait one more season before the Brier Tankard potentially makes its return to the province after a 38-year drought.

Laycock squeaked into the championship round after finishing the round robin with four wins and three losses. Team Saskatchewan agreed their biggest regret came in their opening draw against Québec.

"First game or two, not picking up on the ice and rocks as quick as we should have. Those were games we had control over and a little better performance would have got us the win,” Laycock said.

"There's ifs ands or butts about the entire week, but to pinpoint one thing it would be the first game, and it was just a little bit of jitters for me,” Dunstone said.

The future of Team Laycock is uncertain. The rink doesn't have any events on the upcoming curling schedule, which is an unprecedented experience for the skip.

“I don't know, I'm not sure if there will be anything left for the year and if that’s the case that we are done for the year I guess we'll evaluate heading into the next Olympic cycle where everyone’s head space is about their commitment level and what they're able to give but I think we had a strong performance this week and there’s lots to build on,” Laycock said.

“It’s kind of nice that we have some time to relax and take a few months to really digest what happened over the last 5 or 6 years of playing, so it’s nice to get that little break and figure out what we want and go forward,” Muyres said.

-With files from a story by Claire Hanna