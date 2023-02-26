Team Sask. loses men's hockey gold medal match to Ontario in double overtime

Team Saskatchewan may not have pulled the gold medal in the Canada Winter Games men’s hockey matchup against Ontario Saturday night, but they gave them a run for their money.

Team Sask. jumped to an early lead, with Saskatoon products Kash Andresen and Cole Reschny bringing it to 2-0 by the end of the first period.

Netminder Logan Edmonstone kept Team Ontario at bay through the second period, despite multiple scoring chances.

Ontario rallied in the third period, scoring two quick goals, including one on the power play.

The two teams went back and forth into double overtime, with Matthew Schaefer scoring the game-winning goal for Ontario.

Edmonstone made 49 saves in the game.

At the last Canada Winter Games, held in 2019 in Red Deer, Alberta, Team Sask. placed 4th.