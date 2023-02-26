Team Sask. loses men's hockey gold medal match to Ontario in double overtime
Team Saskatchewan may not have pulled the gold medal in the Canada Winter Games men’s hockey matchup against Ontario Saturday night, but they gave them a run for their money.
Team Sask. jumped to an early lead, with Saskatoon products Kash Andresen and Cole Reschny bringing it to 2-0 by the end of the first period.
Netminder Logan Edmonstone kept Team Ontario at bay through the second period, despite multiple scoring chances.
Ontario rallied in the third period, scoring two quick goals, including one on the power play.
The two teams went back and forth into double overtime, with Matthew Schaefer scoring the game-winning goal for Ontario.
Edmonstone made 49 saves in the game.
At the last Canada Winter Games, held in 2019 in Red Deer, Alberta, Team Sask. placed 4th.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in an interview set to be broadcast Sunday that Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty not only because of U.S. nuclear capabilities but those of other NATO countries.
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'
Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundland native and award-winning star of the film 'Away From Her' died Saturday at age 92.
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Jennifer Jones on verge of Canadian women's curling record
Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat is alive and well, but Jennifer Jones is also a win away from rewriting the record books in Canadian women's curling.
Migrant boat breaks up off Italian coast, killing nearly 60
A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn Sunday off the Italian coast, authorities said. Rescuers recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the rough waters.
Company sustainability committees can satisfy stakeholders without results, study finds
New research suggests that a company’s market value is positively linked to climate change initiatives, but the actual outcome of sustainability measures is less important than the optics they create, blurring the line between environmental improvements and corporate greenwashing.
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
Saskatoon
-
Seven Saskatoon residents escape early morning house fire unharmed
An early morning fire on Sunday did an estimated $350,000 in damage to a Riversdale home, a city investigator says.
-
Third person charged in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion
Prince Albert police have charged a third person in the death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Thompson RCMP search for missing 15-year-old
RCMP are asking people in the Thompson area to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl.
-
How a downtown Winnipeg eatery is celebrating its roots
A downtown lunch spot that pays homage to its building’s history is seeing business pick up after opening during the pandemic.
-
Calgary
-
'Virtual power plant' model could convince more Albertans to switch to solar
An electricity retailer in Alberta is betting it can entice more homeowners to make the switch to solar panels by launching what it calls Canada's first retail, 100 per cent green energy-based "virtual power plant."
-
1 dead in Deerfoot rollover early Sunday
A 37-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle collision that took place early Sunday morning on Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary.
-
Stamps lose Shawn Lemon to Lions
The B.C. Lions have signed free agent all-star defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, the team announced Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expecting another gusher in budget ahead of provincial election
Alberta is scheduled to introduce its budget Tuesday - the last before a spring provincial election - with political observers wondering what the province will do with all its billions of extra petrodollars.
-
Edmonton police use of force under review after video surfaces online
A video posted to social media shows an Edmonton Police Service officer using force to take down an 18-year-old man, an interaction that Alberta's law enforcement watchdog is now reviewing.
-
'Patients are saving a lot': U of A dental training program offers free procedures
A University of Alberta program helping train dentists from across Canada and the U.S. offers free care to patients.
Toronto
-
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
-
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
-
Alleged $500k airline ticket scam leads to arrest of second suspect
A second suspect wanted in connection with an alleged airline ticket scam in the Greater Toronto Area has been arrested.
Ottawa
-
RCMP officer suffers smoke inhalation after looking for people in burning Vanier house
Ottawa Fire Services says an RCMP officer was treated for smoke inhalation after checking to see if anyone was inside a burning building in Vanier Sunday afternoon.
-
Cracked windshield a cautionary tale of dangers of ice left on vehicles
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to clear ice and snow off of their vehicles before getting on the road, as the consequences of not doing so can be serious.
-
Kids take over the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre
Hundreds of kids laced up at the Canadian Tire Centre Sunday for a chance to skate on NHL ice for the first time.
Vancouver
-
Challenging travel conditions remain as snow-clearing efforts underway in Metro Vancouver
Snowfall warnings were lifted for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Sunday morning, but transit users and drivers are being warned that challenging conditions remain.
-
Power outages, downed branches in wake of Metro Vancouver snowstorm
BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to customers on the Lower Mainland Sunday morning after a heavy snowfall damaged their system, according to an update from the utility.
-
Snowstorm still impacting operations at Vancouver airport
People travelling out of YVR Sunday are being "strongly advised" to check their flight status due to the potential for delays and cancellations following a snowstorm.
Montreal
-
Inuit 15 times more likely to be jailed in Quebec than the provincial average
Osman Ilgun was one of the 617 Inuit people admitted to a Quebec jail in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. That number represents 4.5 per cent of the 13,613 Inuit living in the province -- a rate 15 times higher than the average incarceration rate in Quebec, provincial data shows. It's also a rate almost twice as high as that of any other Indigenous group in the province.
-
Habs long-time beat reporter Pat Hickey covers last home game, leaves to make room for young blood
After 58 years covering the Montreal Canadiens, Gazette sports reporter Pat Hickey covered his last home game on Saturday night. He's leaving his post so a younger reporter will not lose their job as the paper makes newsroom cuts.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to cap restaurant delivery fees at 20 percent
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing to limit the fees that platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes can charge merchants. QS said on Sunday that they want fees capped at 20 per cent.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria Police Board rejects city's request for smaller budget increase
The Victoria Police Board has rejected city council's request that it revise its budget proposal for the coming year.
-
B.C. senior embarks on daily walks to pick up litter and spread kindness
When Tom Kile retired, he made a commitment to maintain his physical and mental health. Now, his daily walks help keep his neighbourhood clean.
-
Recent global earthquakes inspire some Mid-Island residents to learn emergency radio skills
With the recent deadly earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria top of mind, people on Vancouver Island are getting prepared with emergency communications.
Atlantic
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in 'Away From Her,' has died at 92
Gordon Pinsent, the adored Canadian actor whose career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in "Away From Her," has died.
-
Halifax Transit route changes take effect Monday
Big changes are coming to Halifax Transit‘s route schedule, starting Monday. Schedules are changing for 32 routes. Three others are being cancelled, each in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour.
-
Cape Breton man fears losing home to weather-related insurance cancellation
A homeowner in Cape Breton says he's about to lose his insurance after being impacted by a series of storms, with insurance companies calling him "high-risk."
Northern Ontario
-
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
Kitchener
-
Most read stories of the week: Surprise towing, Netflix passwords, snowplow crash
A surprise towing of a car in Cambridge, a crash with a snowplow that tore the roof off a car in Guelph, and the Netflix crackdown round out the top stories of the week.
-
Messy winter forecast prompts special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region and Wellington County.
-
Three-vehicle crash causes driver to be trapped on major Kitchener road
A crash involving three vehicles caused one car to be flipped and a driver to be trapped on Weber Street East in Kitchener.