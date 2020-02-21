Team Sask. out of playoff contention at Tournament of Hearts
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 3:35PM CST
Team Saskatchewan skip, Robyn Silvernagle calls a shot during draw 14 against team Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Wednesday, February 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
MOOSE JAW -- Team Saskatchewan is officially out of playoff contention at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Robyn Silvernagle's rink lost to Ontario by a score of 9-4 in their third draw of the Championship Pool, dropping the rink to a 5-5 record on Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario's defeat of P.E.I. officially knocked Silvernagle out of the competition.
Championship Pool play wraps up on Friday evening and playoffs begin on Saturday.