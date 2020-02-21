MOOSE JAW -- Team Saskatchewan is officially out of playoff contention at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Robyn Silvernagle's rink lost to Ontario by a score of 9-4 in their third draw of the Championship Pool, dropping the rink to a 5-5 record on Friday afternoon.

Northern Ontario's defeat of P.E.I. officially knocked Silvernagle out of the competition.

Championship Pool play wraps up on Friday evening and playoffs begin on Saturday.