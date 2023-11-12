Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships

It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year’s Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.

The Swift Current Curling Club collective of skip Shaun Meachem, vice-skip Kelly Schafer, second Chris Haichert and lead Teejay Haichert came out with a 6-4 victory against their prairie rivals in Team Manitoba on Saturday.

Team Sask. took the lead 2-0 in the first end. Going into the eighth, Manitoba had managed to tie the match 4-4.

Manitoba, without the hammer, attempted to steal by creating rocks in play. However, in a crucial moment, the Fort Rouge Curling Club collective missed its last shot and roll attempt to leave Saskatchewan sitting two.

“[It was a] super intense game and an intense week,” Meachem said in a Curling Canada news release.

“It was a ton of fun. High energy the whole way and started off, personally, a little slow out of the gate, and just sort of managed to ramp things up through the week. Felt really good going into the final.”

Taking the national title was a whirlwind for Meachem and the club.

Team Sask. lost its opening match 8-4 against Nova Scotia. However, the green and white turned things around quickly, winning 11 straight games and finishing first over in the championship pool.

With the gold medal win, the club will go on to represent Canada in the 2024 World Mixed Curling Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The 2023 championship win marks Saskatchewan’s 11th Canadian mixed title.