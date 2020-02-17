REGINA -- Team Saskatchewan has helped make a curling fans dreams come true, by providing him and his stepfather with tickets to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw.

Ryan Malley Tweeted on Saturday, asking the curling community whether his stepson Rylan Moir, who has severe epilepsy, could enjoy the event.

"I was worried with his cheering that some fans might be not happy with him cheering when there's not supposed to be cheering and that sort of thing," Malley said.

The curling community quickly showed its support for Rylan to attend the Scotties, including Team Saskatchewan, who gave a pair of tickets to the men.

"[Malley] was like 'I want to phone the box office, and make sure it's ok' and we're like you know what just bring him. We'll make it work, the facility is going to make it work. It will be just fine," Team Saskatchewan lead Kara Thevenot said. “We have to bring this kid like he needs to experience something like this."

"Bring him, this crowd is going to love, like he's going to fit right in with everybody here. And you know what curling etiquette and it's one of those that just come here and have some fun," Team Saskatchewan Third Stefanie Lawton said.

Team Saskatchewan quickly got two tickets for the pair to attend Sunday’s event.

"It was amazing. To be able to go form sitting at home and then 24 hours later be here, thanks to Team Silvernagle," Malley said.

Rylan cannot talk, so his family is unsure of which team is his favourite, but Malley says he cheers extra loud when Robyn Silvernagle is curling.

"He's generally just a curling fan. He cheers for everyone," Malley.

To make things even more special, and maybe solidify who Rylan cheers for, Moir was given his own Team Saskatchewan jersey.

"Just meeting him and giving him something like that. And like I said, I just hope that it's something that they keep forever, and it's just a great memory," Thevenot said.