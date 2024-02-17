REGINA
Regina

    • Team Saskatchewan makes strong start at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Share

    Team Saskatchewan made a strong start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Friday night with a win against Team P.E.I.

    The team, comprised of skip Skylar Ackerman, lead Kailyn Skinner, second Taylor Stremick, and third Ashley Thevenot, beat Team P.E.I 11-8 in the opening draw of the tournament.

    Ackerman, 22, is the youngest curler to represent Saskatchewan at a Scotties event.

    Saskatchewan will face Team Manitoba on Saturday evening.

