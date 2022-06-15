Teen allegedly sexually assaulted in Redvers, Sask.: RCMP

A teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted at the recreation centre in Redvers, Sask. on Sunday afternoon, according to Carlyle RCMP.

Police said the suspect is described as an adult man, with short to medium length grey hair, wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans and boots. He may have a bite mark, wound or bruise on his hand.

Anyone who may have seen a person matching this description near the recreation centre on June 12 is asked to contact Carlyle RCMP at 306-453-6707. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

“At this time the investigation is in its preliminary stages and we are not releasing any information, including any details about the victim,” an RCMP release said.

“Its important for us to notify the community of Redvers and surrounding areas about this incident, even in the investigation’s initial stages, due to the serious nature of the report,” Sgt. Dallyn Holmstrom, Carlyle RCMP detachment commander said.

Holmstrom added the intent of the message is not to cause fear in the area, but rather to inform the public so family members can speak to each other about the incident.

Redvers, Sask. is about 240 kilometres southeast of Regina.