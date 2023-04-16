Teen arrested following early morning robbery at gunpoint: Regina police

A teenager in Regina is facing numerous charges following a street robbery in broad daylight over the weekend.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), at around 6 a.m. on April 15, officers were dispatched after receiving a report of a street robbery with a firearm on the 1400 block of Garnet Street.

When officers arrived, a 16-year-old suspect allegedly fled the scene of the robbery, police said.

A short foot chase ensued, which ended with police taking the boy into custody.

Following a search of the teen suspect, RPS claimed to find a loaded .22 caliber rifle in his jacket along with additional ammunition in his pants pocket.

The victim of the robbery was uncooperative and did not provide a statement to RPS, the release explained.

The accused, who cannot be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with a total of six counts, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused is set to make his first appearance in provincial court on April 17.