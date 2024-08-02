Teen charged after bear spray incident at Queen City Ex, as Sask. fairs increase security measures

A 14-year-old teen is facing multiple charges after an individual was allegedly bear sprayed and assaulted Thursday night at the Queen City Ex (QCX).

According to Regina police, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Elphinstone Street around 9:30 p.m.

In a statement to CTV News on Friday, Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) confirmed that a weapons incident occurred on the QCX fairgrounds Thursday night.

Regina police said the 14-year-old teen was located and arrested without further incident. The teen was charged with possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

They’ll make their first youth court appearance on Sept. 10, according to Regina police.

Increased security measures

REAL says it has imposed increased security measures for this year’s QCX in an attempt to prevent any weapons from getting through the fair's three separate gates.

“One thing we did this year was introduce metal detectors,” VP of operations Scott Manson said. “People are very receptive. Slows down the lines a little bit, but I think people understand why we’re doing it.”

At all three entrances into QCX, fairgoers walk through a metal detector and have every bag they are carrying searched by security personal.

“[Security] is looking for banned objects, tools, knives, bear spray, things like that,” Manson said. “They’ll confiscate anything we wouldn’t normally accept on site.”

The addition of the metal detectors puts QCX on par with its counterpart in Saskatoon.

After three bear mace incidents at Saskatoon’s exhibition in 2022, Prairieland Park introduced similar metal detectors for the Saskatoon Ex last year and were able to completely eliminate any weapons incidents inside the fairgrounds.

“We know [bear spray] has become an issue across North America, not just in Saskatoon,” director of signature events Funmi Oyatogun said.

In March, the provincial government introduced new legislation making the possession of bear mace illegal in urban centres.

While they didn’t have any incidents in 2023, Oyatogun hoped the new laws would curb the potential of its use even further.

“We want people to feel like they’re coming to a place where they can have fun, but we want them to feel safe as well,” she said, adding they have security throughout the property and at least 12 police officers on the fairgrounds at all time.

Regina and Saskatoon are not the only fairs dealing with bear mace issues.

Prince Albert Police (PAPS) said they responded to three separate bear spray incidents Thursday as well.

“PAPS is working with the Prince Albert Exhibition Association and their security services to enhance public safety measures the remainder of the exhibition,” the police service said in a news release. “This collaborative effort includes increased police presence, enhanced communication between law enforcement and event security and implementation of additional security protocols.”

Those attending the Saskatoon Ex next week can also expect a steady police presence at Prairieland Park

“The majority of people are not coming here to cause trouble,” Oyatogun said. “And the vast majority of items we seize at our gates are not weapons or illegal items.”

“We want to see people safe and happy,” Manson said. “Rest assured we’ll look after things and be safe here.”