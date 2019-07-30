

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after robbing someone at gunpoint in Regina's north end last week.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard around 9:25 p.m. on July 23 for reports of an armed robbery in a store parking lot. Police say two suspects robbed and assaulted a man. Two people tried to assist the victim, and police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at those two people before fleeing the area.

A 17-year-old man was arrested and charged on Monday.

He is charged with two counts of pointing a firearm and armed robbery. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.