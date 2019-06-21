

CTV Regina





Police have charged a 15-year-old boy who pointed a gun at a man while trying to steal his vehicle.

Officers were called to the intersection of Graham Road and East Jenkins Drive around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery. According to police, a driver reported he was being followed by a truck on the Victoria Avenue service road. The driver pulled over, and police say a man got out of the truck, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded he get out of his vehicle. The victim drove away and called the police.

The truck was spotted several times on Wednesday morning, but police say they weren’t able to stop it.

On Wednesday afternoon around 1:10 p.m., police say they found the truck and confirmed it was reported stolen on Tuesday. Several males, including one matching the suspect’s description, fled the area on foot. The Canine Unit was able to arrest the teen, who was carrying a gun.

The 15-year-old boy, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, and failure to comply.

He appeared in Youth Court on Thursday afternoon.