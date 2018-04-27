Teen charged with bringing imitation gun into Winston Knoll High School
Police on scene at Winston Knoll school in Regina on April 26, 2018. (GARETH DILLISTONE/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 3:17PM CST
A 16-year-old boy has been charged after he brought an imitation gun into Winston Knoll High School on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the school around 2:50 p.m. after a call of a student in possession of a weapon. According to police, the teen was acting in “non-threatening state” and there was no altercation in progress.
The student was arrested and no one was injured. The weapon was confirmed to be a cap gun, according to police.
The teen has been charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He was released on an undertaking and will make his first appearance in Youth Court on June 12.