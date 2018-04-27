

CTV Regina





A 16-year-old boy has been charged after he brought an imitation gun into Winston Knoll High School on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the school around 2:50 p.m. after a call of a student in possession of a weapon. According to police, the teen was acting in “non-threatening state” and there was no altercation in progress.

The student was arrested and no one was injured. The weapon was confirmed to be a cap gun, according to police.

The teen has been charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was released on an undertaking and will make his first appearance in Youth Court on June 12.