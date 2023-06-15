Teen faces 52 charges after string of break-ins, vehicle thefts in Regina

A 17-year-old allegedly behind a string of break-ins in Regina has been arrested. The teen faces a total of 52 charges.

In early May, the Regina Police Service (RPS), began investigating a string of break and enters, starting in the northwest and spreading to other areas of the city, according to a release from RPS.

The incidents shared similar methods of operation. What was stolen during the break-ins ranged from vehicles to identification and banking documents to multiple firearms.

After investigating, RPS identified a 17-year-old teen as a suspect. He was arrested on June 13.

The accused will not be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charges he faces are lengthy and include nine counts of break and enter to commit theft, one count of break and enter to steal a firearm, four counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Additionally, he faces three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

Lastly, he also faces eight counts of possession of firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and 17 counts of failure to comply.

The teen made his first appearance in provincial youth court on June 14.

He scheduled to make his next appearance on June 19.