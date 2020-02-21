REGINA -- Regina police say they have charged two boys after they broke into a car dealership on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the dealership in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue around 5:10 a.m. According to police, someone broke through the glass at the front of the dealership. Officers also found blood on the ground with the broken glass, but no one was inside.

One teen was found in the 1300 block of Wallace Street who was "bleeding profusely." EMS performed emergency first aid on the teen, including a tourniquet. He was taken to hospital, and police say the wound "might have been fatal" if he hadn’t been found by the officers.

A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old have been charged with break and enter with intent. The 15-year-old is has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6. The 12-year-old appeared in court on Friday morning.