

CTV Regina





A Regina teen has been charged with extortion and uttering threats after police say he threatened a girl who refused to send him nude photos.

According to police, a high school student reported alarming social media messages on March 4. Police say the girl was receiving requests for nude photos from an anonymous messenger. When she refused to send the photos, the person messaging her threatened to bring a bomb and a gun to her school.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with extortion and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in Youth Provincial Court on April 23.