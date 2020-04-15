REGINA -- A 17-year-old girl has been arrested and charged after assaulting two people and allegedly using a Taser on a store employee.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. John Street around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the girl got into an argument with two people at the home and had a Taser. She allegedly assaulted two people, smashed a window and left the scene.

Shortly after, police were called to a business in the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East. Police say the girl used the Taser on an employee in the business.

She was found in a home in the 100 block of Fischer Street. The girl was arrested and police found the Taser.

The girl was involved in both incidents, police say. No one involved needed medical attention.

The girl is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and mischief. She appeared in court on Wednesday morning.