Teen girl among those killed in string of suspected overdoses: Moose Jaw Police

A 17-year-old girl is the youngest of three people who died from a suspected fentanyl overdose last week in Moose Jaw.

Over the weekend, Moose Jaw police warned the public after three sudden deaths were linked to suspected fentanyl use.

A 26-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were the other victims, according to police. All three died as a result of separate incidents.

“Our job is to keep the public safe and any time you have people passing away in your community from drug overdoses it’s concerning,” Supt. Taylor Mickleborough told CTV News.

A news release, dated June 10, outlined that the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) had responded to three deaths within the previous 48 hours.

“Police believe fentanyl is involved in the deaths [and] are concerned about the possibility of a tainted or compromised drug,” the release read.

According to Mickleborough, MJPS has seen a rise in fentanyl over the past year. However, despite the string of fatal overdoses, he said police have not noticed a recent increase in drug use.

“It’s been fairly consistent. But it’s something we are aware of and we are very concerned with,” Mickleborough said.

“We are doing our best to cut off the sources for fentanyl in our community.”

While officers continue to investigate these deaths, Mickleborough said these kinds of cases have their challenges. Police often have to rely on the public for help, specifically those whose suffer from addictions.

“Those are the people in our community who have the information where this is coming from and without their cooperation and help it is extremely difficult for us to target the sources of the fentanyl,” he said.

MJPS reminded the public that everyone can be at risk of overdose.

“Don’t use alone,” the release read.

Signs of an opioid overdose include difficulty walking, talking or staying awake, blue nails or lips, pinpoint pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness or confusion, extreme drowsiness, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, slow or weak breathing, and an inability to wake up.

MJPS also reminded the public that the Good Samaritan Overdose Act protects the victims of drug overdoses as well as anyone present while the overdose occurs from possession charges.

Naloxone kits are accessible and details can be found here.