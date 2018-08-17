Teen hospitalized after train and vehicle collide near Weyburn
CTV Regina
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 8:10AM CST
A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Thursday after a train and a vehicle collided near Weyburn.
The crash happened near the rail yard southeast of Weyburn around 6:15 p.m.
The girl was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle. RCMP says no other injuries have been reported.
Canadian Pacific Railway is investigating the crash.