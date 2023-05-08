Teen stopped for speeding turned out to be human trafficking victim, Sask. RCMP say

A teen girl pulled over for speeding near Swift Current, Sask. turned out to be a victim of human trafficking, according to police.

Sask. RCMP revealed that the car, driven by a girl under the age of 16, was stopped by traffic unit officers on Highway 1 around 2 p.m. Saturday.

There were no passengers in the car which had Ontario plates, an RCMP news release said.

Police discovered the teen was reported as missing from Ontario and is suspected to be a victim of human trafficking, RCMP said.

The girl was taken into the care of the Ministry of Social Services to receive medical care in Swift Current.

Police are currently working to transport the teen back home.

No charges are anticipated to be laid. RCMP will not be releasing any more details about the incident in order to protect the victims’ privacy.

The Hamilton Police Service has taken over the ongoing investigation due to the area of police jurisdiction, RCMP said.

HOW TO SPOT HUMAN TRAFFICKING

“Saskatchewan RCMP reminds the public that anyone can be a target for human trafficking,” the RCMP news release said.

“Victims may be trafficked by someone they know: a former or current partner, family member, friend, or trustworthy person. The recruiting tactics can be subtle, often victims don’t even know they’re being trafficked.”

Traffickers may approach potential victims by:

Pretending to be a potential love interest, friend or support person

Connecting over social media or in person

Offering gifts or money

Introducing drugs or alcohol

Threatening potential victims’ loved ones if they don’t comply

More information about recognizing human trafficking victims can be found on the RCMP's website.

Human trafficking can be reported by calling 1-833-900-1010 or through the anonymous tip line.

According to a Statistics Canada report from 2021, Nova Scotia (5.3), Ontario (2.3) and Saskatchewan (1.8) have a rate of human trafficking higher than the national average (1.4 incidents per 100,000).

From 2011 to 2021, a total of 3,541 incidents of human trafficking were reported to police across Canada.