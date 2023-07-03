Teen Tasered after allegedly waving machete around at Regina Canada Day celebrations

A teen was Tasered and arrested by Regina police following a weapons incident in Wascana Park on Canada Day.

According to Regina police, at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers in Wascana Park learned of a possible fight.

Officers approached the area and witnessed a teen waving around a machete.

Police ordered the teen to drop the edged weapon.

However, according to police, the suspect fled the scene towards a large group of people watching the fireworks display on Wascana Lake.

The teen allegedly kept waving the machete around and would not listen to orders from officers, police said.

One officer deployed a conducted energy weapon, or Taser, which led to the teen falling to the ground.

He was taken into custody without further incident, according to Regina police.

A 14-year-old boy who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused is set to make his first appearance on the charges in Regina provincial court on Aug. 17.