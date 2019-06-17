

CTV Regina





Police have charged a teen who crashed a stolen vehicle with impaired driving, along with several gun charges.

Officers received a report of someone driving erratically in a black SUV around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The man said the SUV almost hit one of his children.

Police say the vehicle was parked at a business in the 1800 block of Albert Street and drove away when officers approached it. The SUV had been reported as stolen from east of Regina, police said in a news release.

The vehicle was involved in a crash in the 2700 block of 12th Avenue, and a teenage boy was seen running from the crash. The teen was arrested and police say he was drunk. Officers also found guns and ammunition in the vehicle.

The 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon, impaired driving and possession of stolen property.

He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and appeared in Youth Court on Monday morning.