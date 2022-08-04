Teenage boy charged following BB gun incident in Regina
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges following an incident with a BB gun that injured two people on Wednesday evening in Regina.
Officers were called to the area of Lorimer Crescent in the Coronation Park neighbourhood around 8:39 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
When police arrived, they found someone in a black Ford Escape had shot at two young people. One person was hit in the hand and the other was hit in the arm by projectiles from a BB gun. Police said the injuries were minor.
Officers did an area check and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation led to charges against the 15-year-old boy.
The accused is charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and two counts of discharging a BB gun with intent.
He will appear in Youth Court on Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Beaver spotted floating in east Regina pond
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.
BREAKING | Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Jagmeet Singh calls on Trudeau to address staffing shortages, ER closures
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to address staffing shortages in Canada’s health-care system by streamlining the process to hire more internationally trained workers, and hiring more long-term care workers while increasing their salaries.
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Saskatoon
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse alleged by former students of Saskatoon school
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
Prince Albert pedestrian killed in collision
Police in Prince Albert are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.
-
Sask. RCMP seek assistance on series of crimes across Western Canada
Saskatchewan RCMP crime analysts are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects from a series of incidents across Western Canada they believe to be linked.
Winnipeg
-
-
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
-
'We want to start living': Manitoba couple selling their home to live in RV full-time
One Manitoba couple has decided to start living life on their own terms by selling their home and living full-time in an RV.
Calgary
-
Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patio
Calgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment Canada
A group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Rare tractor being restored at Pioneer Acres
It's a massive machine that farmers started using in 1913 while many of their neighbours were working their fields with a horse drawn plow. The Pioneer 30-60 was the invention of E. M. Wheelock who designed and built his tractors at a plant in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Following COVID-19 payout to health chief, Alberta tightening bonus payment rules
The Alberta government is tightening the rules around employee bonuses in light of the six-figure payout to the chief medical officer of health during COVID-19.
-
High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHS
Edmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.
-
Arrest made in connection to threat at Edmonton rec centre
A threat closed a southeast Edmonton rec centre Wednesday evening, according to Edmonton Police Service.
Toronto
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
Drake tests negative for COVID, reschedules OVO Fest
OVO Fest’s Young Money Reunion concert is back on one a week after Drake announced it was being postponed due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
-
Three people charged in fatal stabbing outside Mississauga banquet hall last month
Two men from Calgary and a man from Vancouver have been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a Mississauga banquet hall last month that left one man dead and another seriously injured.
Ottawa
-
Queensway Carleton Hospital being 'creative' with staffing to keep emergency department open
The clinical director of the emergency department at the Queensway Carleton Hospital insists the hospital in Ottawa's west end is being "more creative" with its staffing models to care for patients and keep the emergency department open this summer.
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in July
Rising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
-
Canada's top court dismisses city of Ottawa's application to appeal Kanata golf course ruling
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the city of Ottawa's application for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to allow ClubLink to proceed with the development.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating after player kicked in face with skate during B.C. hockey game
Police are investigating disturbing video that shows a hockey player being kicked in the face with a skate during a recent game in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly in latest update
There were 410 COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals Thursday, an increase of nine from last week, but within the same general range the province has seen since mid-July.
-
Teen's attempted arrest caught on camera after alleged threats with a knife at Metrotown
A teen was arrested after threatening strangers with a knife at a Metro Vancouver mall earlier this week, local police say.
Montreal
-
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety" due to his mental state last spring.
-
Quebec health workers to offer vaccinations in care homes
Quebec health-care workers will travel directly to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Feds give nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree, the federal public safety minister came to the city to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police watchdog finds evidence for charges against B.C. RCMP officer after man seriously injured in traffic stop
British Columbia's police watchdog has found evidence for charges against a Vancouver Island RCMP officer after a man suffered serious injuries during a traffic stop last year.
-
No risk to public after man shot in Comox: RCMP
Police say a man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot with a shotgun in Comox, B.C., over the weekend.
-
'Maybe we shouldn't have moved here': Military family struggles to find doctor in Greater Victoria
A young military couple that's new to Vancouver Island is scrambling to find a family doctor, and they're questioning their move to the capital region entirely.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Investigation shows thousands exposed in P.E.I. arts centre data breach
The full impact of a data breach at Prince Edward Island’s largest arts centre is now clear. The results of a recently completed investigation show thousands of people had their personal information exposed.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is rising
The number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Skyrocketing vehicle insurance rates impacting taxi drivers
Taxi drivers are speaking out, saying vehicle insurance rates have skyrocketed, leading to some hanging up their keys.
-
Three-step approach in the works to bring new hospital to Waterloo Region
Both hospitals in Kitchener are starting to show their age with St. Mary’s hospital nearly 100 years old and parts of Grand River Hospital over 50 years old.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.