A 15-year-old boy is dead after a collision with a motor vehicle on Friday night on the 200 block of Sunset Drive.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:40 p.m. after a report of a single motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. EMS took the victim to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The family of the victim has been notified and his name will not be released by police at this time.

Regina Police Service is investigating the circumstances of the collision.