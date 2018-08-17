

CTV Regina





Police are looking for two men after a robbery in the Sheldon Williams Collegiate parking lot early Friday morning.

Five teenagers were in the parking lot around 12:30 a.m. when they were confronted by two men armed with knives in a white truck. Police say the men assaulted them and stole money and personal articles.

The victims were not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.