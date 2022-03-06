TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year

TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.

This year’s event was held in a new venue at the International Trade Centre in the REAL District from 9 p.m. on March 5 to 5 p.m. on March 6.

Within the record-breaking total was also an individual donation record.

Eva Vera Morgan was a fan of the show and loved watching the numbers roll on stage revealing the final total. She passed away in 2021 and the donation was a gift from her.

She was a teacher before settling into farm life with her husband, John, and loved Saskatchewan’s vast open prairie.

Morgan’s donation to TeleMiracle 46 was $1,779,771.20.

The spirit of the event is what brings many people back year after year, Bill Morell being one of them.

He has been at 44 TeleMiracles and was gifted a vest decorated with each and every crest.

“It feels good being able to help others that may not be able to help themselves,” said Morrell.

On the other hand, the Kin Club of Maidstone was at TeleMiracle for the first time.

They became a charted club eight months ago and immediately went to work fundraising. The club presented a cheque of roughly $11,000 to the cause.

"This whole idea of TeleMiracle and what it does for the hearts and the minds of those who not only need it, but for those of us behind the scenes is immeasurable," said Kristin Becotte, TeleMiracle representative for the Kin Club of Maidstone.

Fundraising efforts are held year-round in communities all around the province, but creating the show itself also takes months of planning.

The production crew is made up of 23 volunteers who clock around 350 man hours during the 20 hour show.

"It's pretty amazing the amount of work that is put into the show with just our 23 volunteers, like they're an outstanding group," said Adrienne Fedorowich, the production volunteer coordinator.

She’s been doing the job for the past two years and was a member of the production crew for several years before that.

Fedorowich said while it is a lot of work, it is rewarding work and keeps coming back to be with the TeleMiracle family.

A sense of family that is felt by everyone involved at every level.

“I just love the good vibes, it’s so awesome to be around all these people," said Londyn Beliveau, who presented a cheque and had a pre-recorded performance for the event.

TeleMiracle proceeds stay in the province to fund the work of the Kinsmen Foundation. Over $153 million has been raised by TeleMiracle since 1977.