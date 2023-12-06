REGINA
Regina

    • TeleMiracle 48 will include 75 Sask. performers

    TeleMiracle 48 will feature 75 performers from all across Saskatchewan who will appear on stage at various times throughout the event in February.

    A news release says the acts were chosen after an audition process and will be featured during the “Countdown to TeleMiracle” pre-show, the main show and overnight segment.

    The 20 hour long telethon, based out of Regina this year, can be seen on both CTV Regina and Saskatoon starting at 9 p.m. on Feb, 24 – ending at 5 p.m. the next day.

    The countdown show begins at 6:15 p.m.

    The show will also be livestreamed on TeleMiracle’s website.

    Proceeds from TeleMiracle go to the Kinsmen Foundation.

    Over 47 telethons, TeleMiracle has raised over $159 million.

    The full list of performers for 2024 can be read here.

