TeleMiracle 48 will include 75 Sask. performers

TeleMiracle 48 will feature 75 performers from all across Saskatchewan who will appear on stage at various times throughout the event in February.

A news release says the acts were chosen after an audition process and will be featured during the “Countdown to TeleMiracle” pre-show, the main show and overnight segment.

The 20 hour long telethon, based out of Regina this year, can be seen on both CTV Regina and Saskatoon starting at 9 p.m. on Feb, 24 – ending at 5 p.m. the next day.

The countdown show begins at 6:15 p.m.

The show will also be livestreamed on TeleMiracle’s website.

Proceeds from TeleMiracle go to the Kinsmen Foundation.

Over 47 telethons, TeleMiracle has raised over $159 million.

