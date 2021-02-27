REGINA -- People across Saskatchewan will once again be asked to "ring those phones" for the 45th Telemiracle Telethon on Saturday night.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Kinsmen Foundation to provide special needs equipment, travel assistance and medical treatment to those who need it.

While this year will look different than usual due to the pandemic, organizers said there will be fun surprises in store that you will not want to miss.

"We’ve had so much taken away from us during this pandemic and Telemiracle has been a staple for Saskatchewan for the last 44 years and it’s something that we’re still able to deliver and have that little bit of normality," Brian Angstadt, the Chair of Telemiracle 45, said.

The show will feature pre-recorded performances with no live audience, to obey Public Health guidelines.

The program will be televised on CTV starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday and will run until 5 p.m. on Sunday.